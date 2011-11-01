Toys R Us, Li & Fung Retailing in JV to expand Asian market

HONG KONG Nov 1 Toy retailer Toys R Us Inc said on Tuesday it would set up a 70 percent-owned joint venture with Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd in a bid to acquire a majority stake in existing retail business operations in Southeast Asia and Greater China currently run by the latter.

As part of the deal, Toys R Us will be allowed to buy the remaining share of the business in the future, it said. It gave no dollar value for the deal.

Li & Fung (Retailing) is an indirect subsidiary of the privately held Li & Fung (1937) Limited, which is the parent of Hong Kong-listed exporter Li & Fung Ltd .

All the retailing businesses under Li & Fung (Retailing) are not related to the listed Li & Fung Ltd.

Li & Fung Retailing owns convenience stores and cake shop operator Convenience Retail Asia Ltd and high-end luxury menswear retailer Trinity Ltd . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)