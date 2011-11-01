Toys R Us, Li & Fung Retailing in JV to expand Asian market

HONG KONG Nov 1 Toy retailer Toys R Us Inc
said on Tuesday it would set up a 70 percent-owned
joint venture with Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd in a bid to acquire
a majority stake in existing retail business operations in
Southeast Asia and Greater China currently run by the latter.
As part of the deal, Toys R Us will be allowed to buy the
remaining share of the business in the future, it said. It gave
no dollar value for the deal.
Li & Fung (Retailing) is an indirect subsidiary of the
privately held Li & Fung (1937) Limited, which is the parent of
Hong Kong-listed exporter Li & Fung Ltd .
All the retailing businesses under Li & Fung (Retailing) are
not related to the listed Li & Fung Ltd.
Li & Fung Retailing owns convenience stores and cake shop
operator Convenience Retail Asia Ltd and high-end
luxury menswear retailer Trinity Ltd .
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)