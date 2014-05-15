版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 12:27 BJT

Li & Fung says factories of some suppliers in Vietnam damaged in protests

HONG KONG May 15 Global exporter Li & Fung said on Thursday the factory facilities of some of its suppliers in Vietnam had been damaged in anti-China protests that have seen thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories in the south of the country.

Chairman William Fung, speaking at the company's annual general meeting in Hong Kong, said he was concerned about the situation in Vietnam and was still assessing the impact.

Vietnam accounts for 7 percent of Li & Fung's sourcing, he added.

Li & Fung, which supplies retailers like Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other products, said it was mainly United States clients that had been affected by the unrest in Vietnam. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐