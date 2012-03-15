S.Korea missile maker to launch $400 mln stake sale - sources

HONG KONG/SEOUL, March 15 South Korea
defence company LIG Nex1, which makes missiles and develops
weapons systems, is selling an up to 49 percent stake that could
raise as much as $400 million, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
LIG Nex1, which makes anti-submarine and cruise missiles as
well as weapons systems, has hired Citigroup Inc to sell
the stake in an auction which that target private equity firms
and strategic buyers, the sources told Reuters.
The sources were not authorised to talk to the media. Citi
and LIG Nex1 declined comment.