European firm, private equity bid for LIG Nex1 stake -report

SEOUL Aug 1 An unidentified European company and four South Korean private equity funds have made final bids for a stake of up to 49 percent in South Korean defence company LIG Nex1, the Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday.

The sale is expected to raise as much as $400 million, sources familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.

Main bids were due by Tuesday, lead manager Citigroup said.

LIG Corp, a holding company that is part of LIG Group, which runs businesses ranging from finance to construction, owns 100 percent of LIG Nex1.