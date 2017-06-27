Brazil's Cemig appoints Luiz Paroli Santos as CEO of subsidiary Light

BRIEF-Altiplano Minerals expands board of directors to five
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd. announces appointment to board of directors and formation of advisory board
SAO PAULO, June 27 The board of Brazil's utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais nominated on Tuesday Luiz Paroli Santos as the new chief executive officer at subsidiary Light SA.
Paroli will leave his current post at Cemig, as the parent company is known. Ana Marta Horta Veloso, former chief executive officer, resigned last week. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Launched an offering of senior secured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.