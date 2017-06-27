版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

Brazil's Cemig appoints Luiz Paroli Santos as CEO of subsidiary Light

SAO PAULO, June 27 The board of Brazil's utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais nominated on Tuesday Luiz Paroli Santos as the new chief executive officer at subsidiary Light SA.

Paroli will leave his current post at Cemig, as the parent company is known. Ana Marta Horta Veloso, former chief executive officer, resigned last week. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
