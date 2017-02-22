UPDATE 1-Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf to buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods

(Adds background)
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company
Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy
U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based
protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.
Lightlife Foods reported 2016 sales of about $40 million and
has a 38 percent market share in the U.S. refrigerated plant
proteins market, Maple Leaf said in a statement.
Based on current operating results, the acquisition is
expected to add to Maple Leaf's earnings in 2017, the company
said.
Some major North American meat producers have been shifting
to plant-based substitutes to create meat alternatives that
taste like the real thing. (reut.rs/2lDWgqh)
Maple Leaf, which raises and processes pigs as its main
business, said last October it dedicated several staff members
to work on innovating plant-based protein products in its
kitchens, focusing on improving taste.
In Europe, sausage-maker Rügenwalder Mühle added
meat-substitute dishes in 2014 as German meat sales declined.
Meat substitutes are not a risk-free investment as consumer
tastes could eventually turn against them. Some meat
alternatives are made from genetically modified crops opposed by
some environmentalists.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Peter Cooney)