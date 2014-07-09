版本:
BRIEF-Harbinger capital files racketeering lawsuit vs DISH Network Corp, Ergen -- court filing

July 9 Dish Network: * Harbinger capital partners files racketeering lawsuit versus DISH Network

Corp charles ergen --court filing * Harbinger seeks at least $1.5 billion damages in DISH, ergen lawsuit -- court

filing * Harbinger accuses DISH, ergen of engaging in fraud, and stripping it of its

rights to control Lightsquared -- court filing * Harbinger files lawsuit in Colorado federal court, alleges violations of

federal "rico" anti-racketeering law and Colorado organized crime control act
