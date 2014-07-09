BRIEF-Harbinger capital files racketeering lawsuit vs DISH Network Corp, Ergen -- court filing

BRIEF-Crane Co. elects new director
* Crane Co - announced that its board of directors has elected Charles Mcclure, Jr. as a director of Crane Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Dish Network: * Harbinger capital partners files racketeering lawsuit versus DISH Network
Corp charles ergen --court filing * Harbinger seeks at least $1.5 billion damages in DISH, ergen lawsuit -- court
filing * Harbinger accuses DISH, ergen of engaging in fraud, and stripping it of its
rights to control Lightsquared -- court filing * Harbinger files lawsuit in Colorado federal court, alleges violations of
federal "rico" anti-racketeering law and Colorado organized crime control act
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BWXT awarded $76 million contract to manufacture common missile compartment tube assemblies for submarines