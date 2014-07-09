Harbinger sues Dish, Ergen for $1.5 bln over LightSquared

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
July 9 Harbinger Capital Partners has sued Dish Network Corp and its Chairman Charles Ergen, seeking at least $1.5 billion for allegedly trying to strip the hedge fund of its control of bankrupt wireless company LightSquared.
The lawsuit filed in a Colorado federal court on Tuesday accused Ergen of engaging in fraud and of violating a federal anti-racketeering law, according to court documents.
Harbinger controls LightSquared, which has been mired in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since 2012. Ergen is LightSquared's largest creditor. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Bioasis appoints Mark Day, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and director
