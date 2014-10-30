Harbinger cannot 'leapfrog' LightSquared creditors -U.S. judge

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 Hedge fund manager Phil
Falcone's efforts to hold onto a piece of his LightSquared
wireless venture took a hit on Thursday when a bankruptcy judge
denied a request by his Harbinger Capital Partners to wipe out a
lender group's $1.7 billion claim against a unit of the company.
Judge Shelley Chapman of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan
criticized the request as an attempt by Harbinger, which
controls LightSquared, "to leapfrog up the capital structure
over secured creditors."
LightSquared has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since 2012,
when regulators barred it from using its wireless spectrum due
to fears of interference with GPS systems. It has proposed a
restructuring plan that would transfer control of the company to
the lenders.
Harbinger, hoping to salvage some equity, submitted a
competing plan in August, which would split LightSquared's
so-called "Inc" and "LP" units and allow Harbinger to retain a
stake in the Inc assets.
But Harbinger's plan was contingent on Chapman ruling that
the lenders did not have any claim against the Inc assets.
Chapman's ruling would appear to sink Harbinger's plan, but
its lawyer said it is not giving up. "We're considering amending
the plan to comply with the court's decision," attorney David
Friedman told Reuters.
The ruling is the latest wrinkle in what has become one of
the messiest and most contentious bankruptcies in recent memory.
The case included a weeks-long trial earlier this year
between LightSquared and Dish Network Corp Chairman
Charles Ergen, LightSquared's single largest creditor.
LightSquared accused Ergen of using underhanded tactics to
infiltrate its capital structure and gain control of the company
on Dish's behalf.
The sides ultimately reached a consensual restructuring
under which Ergen would become LightSquared's primary lender
after bankruptcy, but that deal fell apart over the summer amid
objections by Harbinger.
With stakeholders divided on how to restructure, the
company's future is uncertain, and a frustrated Judge Chapman
has threatened to liquidate the company if sides don't make
progress on a consensual deal. Months of mediation sessions with
a separate bankruptcy judge have yet to yield a solution that
has stuck.
Under LightSquared's proposed restructuring, which is still
on the table but opposed by Harbinger, Ergen's $1 billion in
loan debt would be repaid in the form of new debt and nonvoting
shares.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)