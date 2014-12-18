Latest LightSquared Ch. 11 exit plan would give Harbinger equity

NEW YORK Dec 18 LightSquared, the bankrupt wireless venture owned by Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, on Thursday submitted a new restructuring plan under which Harbinger would hold onto a sizable stake in the company.

The plan, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, is the latest in a string of so far unsuccessful restructuring efforts as Harbinger wrangles for control of LightSquared with its largest creditor, satellite mogul Charles Ergen.

Throughout LightSquared's two-and-a-half-year odyssey in Chapter 11, the company and creditors have advanced various proposals to fund its exit, some including Harbinger and others all but eliminating it from the capital structure.

The plans have either fallen apart when parties could not agree on terms, or failed to earn court approval.

The latest would give Harbinger a 44 percent equity stake in a reorganized LightSquared, but no board membership or control over day-to-day operations. Fortress Investment Group and Centerbridge Partners, both LightSquared investors, would own 26 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Ergen's $1 billion chunk of LightSquared's loan debt would be repaid via notes.

Ergen, who is also chairman of Dish Network Corp, does not support the plan, LightSquared said in Thursday's filing. Ergen's lawyers have said he would prefer to be paid in cash. The plan will still need court approval by New York bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman.

LightSquared's bankruptcy has been contentious from the outset, with Falcone accusing Ergen of using underhanded means to acquire debt.

LightSquared had structured loan documents to bar competitors from investing in its debt structure and accused Ergen of getting around the hurdle by investing on his personal behalf, rather than Dish's, with an eye toward eventually handing control over to Dish. Ergen maintained he was simply investing on his own account.

LightSquared's assets are considered valuable despite its bankruptcy. The company filed for Chapter 11 in 2012 after losing its license to operate spectrum over fears its planned wireless network would interfere with GPS systems. The spectrum itself, however, could be profitable in other scenarios. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Alan Crosby)