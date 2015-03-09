版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 9日 星期一 22:19 BJT

LightSquared to set aside some cash for Ergen, lenders

March 9 A lawyer for LightSquared on Monday said the company will set aside $400 million in cash to give its bankruptcy lenders, including Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, the option to take a portion of their repayment in cash, instead of notes.

The bankrupt wireless venture, opening a week-long court hearing seeking a judge's approval of its plan to restructure debt and end its Chapter 11 case, also said it will appoint former Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg as its chairman after bankruptcy. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐