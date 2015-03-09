UPDATE 2-LightSquared to set aside some cash for Ergen, lenders

(Adds details from Smith's testimony, paragraphs 9-12)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 9 A lawyer for LightSquared on
Monday said the company will set aside $400 million to give
certain bankruptcy lenders, including Dish Network Corp
Chairman Charles Ergen, the option to take a portion of their
repayment in cash instead of notes.
The bankrupt wireless venture, opening a week-long trial
seeking a judge's approval of its debt restructuring plan, is
looking to end one of the most litigious bankruptcies of recent
years.
LightSquared, owned by Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital
Partners, was planning a massive wireless network when it was
forced to file bankruptcy in May 2012, after the Federal
Communications Commission revoked its spectrum license over
potential GPS interference.
Since then, no fewer than seven restructuring proposals have
failed amid creditor fights over the treatment of debt and the
underlying value of LightSquared's spectrum.
To end its bankruptcy, LightSquared must convince Judge
Shelley Chapman, in Manhattan Bankruptcy Court, that its latest
plan treats creditors fairly. The plan would let Harbinger
retain some equity but cede operational control, transfer a
chunk of equity to lenders Fortress Investment Group and
Centerbridge Partners, and repay other lenders, including Ergen,
via notes.
Company lawyer Matthew Barr on Monday said the company will
offer lenders other than Centerbridge and Fortress the option to
take some repayment from a cash pool of $400 million. Ergen's
share would be about $320 million.
Ergen, who is owed about $1 billion, has consistently
opposed the plan. His lawyer, Rachel Strickland, voiced
continued resistance on Monday despite the cash offer.
Settlement discussions are expected to continue during the
trial.
Ergen bought his share of debt through a personal investment
vehicle, and was accused by LightSquared of trying to infiltrate
its capital structure to effect a Dish takeover. He says
LightSquared is unfairly treating his debt differently than that
of other lenders.
LightSquared CEO Doug Smith testified on Monday to the
plan's fairness, with Ergen lawyers pressing him on the
uncertainty surrounding whether the FCC will reinstate the
company's spectrum license.
Smith said he believes the FCC is waiting to see who will
own LightSquared's assets after bankruptcy, adding that the
company has not given up on implementing its network.
"How we deploy and put the spectrum to use is still to be
determined," Smith said.
Separately, Barr said LightSquared will appoint former
Verizon Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg as its chairman
after bankruptcy, and former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt as a board
member.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
David Gregorio)