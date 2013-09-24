Judge rejects proposed member of LightSquared auction committee

| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
blocked a proposed appointee to a committee to oversee the
bankruptcy auction of broadband company LightSquared LP
, citing a conflict of interests, and admonished the
company for making the nomination.
Donna Alderman cannot be part of the committee because she
could be seen as having a bias against satellite television
company Dish Network Corp, which is seeking to acquire
LightSquared's spectrum, U.S. Bankrutpcy Judge Shelley Chapman
said.
Alderman, a former director at satellite operator DBSD, lost
her job when Dish acquired DBSD in 2011, then unsuccessfully
sought $7 million from Dish for her role in generating value for
DBSD's estate. She ended up with $750,000 in severance.
LightSquared's creditors objected to Alderman's appointment
on Monday, citing her bitterness toward Dish.
At a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York on
Tuesday, Chapman lambasted the proposed appointment, saying
Alderman could be perceived as having an anti-Dish bias.
"Let's cut to the chase," Chapman told a lawyer for
LightSquared. "You had a list of a dozen candidates. And yet we
have someone who has caused, with all due respect, a tremendous
amount of controversy and raised the specter of yet another
sideshow. Frankly, I don't understand it."
A source with knowledge of the situation said Alderman and
Dish had a falling-out after DBSD was bought by Dish, and in
emails reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Alderman
said she felt "screwed" by Dish.
At Tuesday's hearing, LightSquared attorney Matthew Barr
played down Alderman's feelings toward Dish.
"Unfortunately, people send emails like that, but do they
really mean them?" Barr said. "Do you not have the ability to
stand up and say, 'I sent those emails but I am telling you I do
not have a bias?'"
Chapman said the company should not have a problem finding a
replacement "in the financial capital of the world."
"There are other folks out there who can do this," she said.
LightSquared declared bankruptcy in 2012 after the Federal
Communications Commission revoked its license to use its
spectrum amid concerns a plan to build a wireless network could
interfere with global positioning systems.
Its bankruptcy has been marred by mistrust and accusations
of wrongdoing between Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners,
which owns more than 80 percent of the company, and Dish, whose
chief executive, Charlie Ergen, is staging an aggressive
takeover effort.
A Dish affiliate has offered $2.2 billion for LightSquared's
spectrum. According to a lawyer for Dish, Rachel Strickland,
Harbinger has refused to negotiate.
LightSquared has agreed to auction itself to the highest
bidder. Lenders have said Harbinger's interest lies in blocking
a sale and that it cannot be trusted to run its own auction.
Competing proposals by the company and its lenders for how
to run the auction, initially slated to be argued at Tuesday's
hearing, were adjourned until next Monday as the sides try to
hash out a resolution.
LightSquared had agreed to appoint an independent,
three-member committee to oversee the auction. In addition to
Alderman, it named former restructuring lawyer Alan Carr and
investment adviser Neal Goldman to the committee, whose members
would receive $35,000 a month in compensation.