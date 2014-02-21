Ergen balks at treatment under LightSquared's restructuring plan

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 21 Charlie Ergen, the largest
creditor of bankrupt wireless venture LightSquared, on Friday
objected to a framework of the company's restructuring plan that
would pay him in the form of a note while giving other lenders
cash payouts.
In papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, Ergen,
through his investment vehicle SP Special Opportunities, asked
Judge Shelley Chapman to rule that the plan is not financially
feasible, and to do so before parties devote resources to
obtaining creditor support for it.
LightSquared's $33 million bankruptcy loan is set to run out
around the end of March.
"The court has the power to stop the unconfirmable plan from
proceeding now, while there is still time ... to work towards a
fair and confirmable plan," SPSO said in the filing.
Ergen is the chairman of Dish Network Corp, but
insists he amassed his roughly $1 billion chunk of
LightSquared's senior loan debt on his own behalf. LightSquared,
owned by Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, has sued him
in a still-pending case alleging the debt buys were a scheme on
Dish's behalf to set the stage for a Dish takeover.
The company went bankrupt in 2012, when the Federal
Communications Commission revoked its spectrum license over
fears that its planned wireless network could interfere with GPS
systems.
The restructuring proposal in question, filed by
LightSquared last Friday, tries to force Ergen to make a tough
choice: accept a secured note in lieu of cash and resolve the
lawsuit against him, or reject the plan but continue to face the
litigation, which could result in his claim being further
subordinated.
In his objection to the plan, Ergen argues that even if the
sides go forward with the lawsuit and LightSquared wins, it will
not have the financial ability to implement the plan.
Ergen is asking Judge Chapman to nix the plan before the
parties get too deep into the process of gaining creditor and
court approval. Were the plan to be found untenable after that
process, LightSquared would have to scramble quickly for a new
plan to avoid liquidation before running out of money.
LightSquared has "set up an ultimatum," Ergen said."Either
the court rules that SPSO engaged in egregious inequitable
conduct ... or LightSquared will hit the wall."
A hearing on the matter is set for Monday. If Chapman
approves the framework of the plan over Ergen's objection, it
would allow LightSquared to solicit support from creditors ahead
of a final approval hearing on March 17.
The bankruptcy is In Re LightSquared Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12080.