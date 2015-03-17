New LightSquared bankruptcy exit plan has Ergen's support

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
March 17 Cerberus Capital Management and Solus Alternative Asset Management on Tuesday proposed a new plan to restructure bankrupt wireless venture LightSquared, with the support of Charles Ergen, LightSquared's largest lender.
Under the plan, Cerberus and Solus would pay most of Ergen's $1 billion debt in cash, by purchasing $950 million of it and then accepting repayment in the form of second-lien notes. (Reporting By Nick Brown)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi