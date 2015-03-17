版本:
2015年 3月 17日 星期二

New LightSquared bankruptcy exit plan has Ergen's support

March 17 Cerberus Capital Management and Solus Alternative Asset Management on Tuesday proposed a new plan to restructure bankrupt wireless venture LightSquared, with the support of Charles Ergen, LightSquared's largest lender.

Under the plan, Cerberus and Solus would pay most of Ergen's $1 billion debt in cash, by purchasing $950 million of it and then accepting repayment in the form of second-lien notes. (Reporting By Nick Brown)

