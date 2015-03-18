版本:
LightSquared files plan to pay Ergen in full, in cash

March 18 LightSquared, the bankrupt wireless venture, filed on Wednesday a new restructuring plan that would pay the full $1 billion claim of its largest creditor, Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, in cash, with interest.

The plan, premised on $1.515 billion in financing from Jefferies Finance LLC, comes in response to a competing plan filed on Tuesday by LightSquared's creditors, which would have paid most - but not all - of Ergen's claim in cash. (Reporting By Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
