UPDATE 3-LightSquared plans to repay Dish Network chairman in full

By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 18 Bankrupt U.S. wireless
venture LightSquared filed a new restructuring plan on Wednesday
that would pay the full $1.5 billion claim to its largest
creditor, Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, in
cash, with interest.
The plan, outlined at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, is premised on a $1.515 billion financing commitment
from Jefferies Finance LLC, who would pocket a $174 million fee
and other compensation for arranging the deal.
In LightSquared's three years in Chapter 11, there has been
a parade of failed restructuring plans and litigation between
the company and Ergen over the legality of his purchase of a
huge chunk of LightSquared loan debt.
But this is the first proposal that would pay the full
amount, in cash, of Ergen's $1 billion claim, with interest.
Ergen may still harbor objections to the plan. His lawyer,
Rachel Strickland, drew the frustration of Judge Shelley Chapman
on Wednesday when she intimated that her client is "still
evaluating" the deal.
"They've done what you've told them they needed to do,"
Chapman told Strickland, adding that the plan provides the cash
payout Ergen has long sought.
Strickland's complaints could be mere formality as she faces
a legal quandary. Ergen on Tuesday pledged his support to a
separate restructuring sponsored by LightSquared creditors that
would pay most but not all of his claim in cash. Under the
support agreement, Ergen is not allowed to oppose the plan or
show support for a competing one.
While LightSquared's plan would appear preferable to Ergen,
to overtly support it could render him vulnerable to accusations
of breaching the support agreement.
Chapman will consider the LightSquared plan at a March 26
hearing.
Under the new plan, LightSquared owner Harbinger Capital
Partners, which is managed by Phil Falcone, would retain 44
percent of the company's equity, but cede voting control.
Centerbridge Partners and Fortress Investment Group
would own a combined 34 percent of the equity.
LightSquared's bankruptcy is closely watched because the
company's main asset, wireless spectrum, is considered very
valuable. Just how valuable it is, and what it can be used for,
is fiercely debated among stakeholders, and the bankruptcy will
determine who ultimately controls it.
The Reston, Va.-based company wanted to use the spectrum to
build a massive wireless network, but fears of GPS interference
caused the Federal Communications Commission to revoke its
license in 2012, pushing it into bankruptcy.
