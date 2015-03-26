REFILE-Bankruptcy judge says to approve LightSquared bankruptcy exit plan

(Refiles to correct that judge is female in 1st paragraph.)

March 26 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday she will approve wireless venture LightSquared's plan to exit bankruptcy and repay its largest creditor, Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, in full.

An approval signals the end of nearly three years of litigation between LightSquared and Ergen, and paves the way for the company to exit Chapter 11 protection under the control of Centerbridge Partners and Fortress Investment Group (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)