公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 05:34 BJT

LightSquared strikes spectrum deal after exiting bankruptcy

Dec 8 Wireless venture LightSquared LP , which emerged from a long bankruptcy on Monday, said it has reached an agreement with Deere & Co on spectrum use that will lead to the settlement of its lawsuit with the company.

The deal with Deere provides a framework for the GPS industry and sets the parameters for GPS and broadband compatibility, the new LightSquared said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

