BRIEF-Judge: Ergen injured LightSquared by delaying closing $593 mln of debt purchases

May 8 LightSquared:
* Lightsquared bankruptcy judge says ergen injured lightsquared
by purposely
delaying closing $593 million of debt purchases
* Judge says ergen had "game plan" to delay closing of
lightsquared debt
purchases for as long as possible
* Judge says delay in closing ergen dealings hindered
lightsquared
restructuring, rendering bankruptcy process "meaningless"
* Judge cites "as yet unquantified" injuries to lightsquared
from delay,
uncertainty and "increased administrative costs"
* Judge says quantification of harm is "beyond agreed-upon
scope" of the trial,
will be determined "after further proceedings"