UPDATE 1-LightSquared creditors eye equity, Falcone may cut role

By Sinead Carew and Matthew Goldstein
NEW YORK, April 30 LightSquared creditors are
pushing for Philip Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners to
reduce its ownership stake in the money-losing
telecommunications start-up as they extend talks to avoid
declaring a loan default that would result in bankruptcy.
Falcone has told creditors he could reduce his own role in
LightSquared if they hold off on declaring a loan default. On
Sunday, Falcone and LightSquared creditors agreed to delay a
default notice on a $1.6 billion loan for at least a week as
they continue their talks.
In the negotiations, the creditors are exploring whether
Harbinger Capital Partners will give them an equity stake in
LightSquared, said several sources familiar with the talks.
Harbinger currently has a 96 percent ownership in LightSquared.
"They're looking for a reduced role for Phil and an equity
stake," a person familiar with the talks said on Monday.
The person cautioned that talks were fluid and "nothing has
been agreed to" yet.
If Falcone does not agree to reduce Harbinger's equity stake
and give up some ownership and control to the creditors, a
bankruptcy filing would still be a possibility, a creditor
representative familiar with the talks said.
On the other hand, the creditors could agree to an extension
of 18 months to 24 months if both sides reach a deal by next
Monday, the deadline for the current round of talks.
It was not immediately clear just how much of an equity
stake the hedge fund creditors are pushing Falcone to
relinquish. Representatives for the creditors said that not all
the hedge funds are in agreement on that point.
Tim Farrar, an independent telecom consultant who is
familiar with LightSquared, said he would expect the creditors
to demand at least a majority equity so they could assure
control of the company going forward.
In early April, Falcone said a bankruptcy would not
necessarily wipe out the equity holders of LightSquared because
the wireless spectrum it owns should retain some value.
A Harbinger spokesman declined to comment. Falcone became a
member of the LightSquared board in late February after
LightSquared Chief Executive Sanjiv Ahuja was pushed aside.
This all happened about two weeks after the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said it would revoke the company's
permission to build a high-speed wireless network. The FCC's
decision threw LightSquared's future into doubt because it would
need to build its network in order to generate revenue.
A person close to the $3.8 billion hedge fund said that
Falcone had only planned to stay on the LightSquared board on an
interim basis and never intended to remain.
In the current negotiations with creditors, Falcone offered
to reduce his role, but has not made a final decision, a person
familiar with the talks said.
The holders of LightSquared's debt include billionaire
investor Carl Icahn, hedge fund manager David Tepper and hedge
funds including Fortress Investment Group, Knighthead
Capital Management, Redwood Capital Management and investment
firm Capital Research and Management Co. Hedge fund Solus
Alternative Asset Management is an owner of some of
LightSquared's convertible debt.