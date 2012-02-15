UPDATE 2-Billionaire Falcone: no LightSquared bankruptcy

* Falcone says there is a plan
* Offers no details on what it may be
* Analysts, some investors, see options dwindling
* LightSquared says FCC decision harms American public
By Sinead Carew and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Feb 15 Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone
is ruling out a bankruptcy filing for his telecom startup
LightSquared Inc, one day after U.S. regulators said they
planned to revoke approval for the company to build a national
wireless broadband network.
"It is clearly not on our table," Falcone said in an email
to Reuters on Wednesday when asked if LightSquared, the biggest
investment in his Harbinger Capital Partners fund, was
considering a bankruptcy filing.
He said there is a plan for dealing with the Federal
Communications Commission's plan to rescind its permission for
LightSquared to build out a land-based network, but he declined
to offer any details.
LightSquared said the FCC's action had harmed it and the
public by preventing construction of a network vital to U.S.
competitiveness.
Industry analysts and some LightSquared investors say the
telecom startup is running short of options with cash draining
away and little chance of getting the FCC to change its mind.
They also say it could be hard to find a buyer for LightSquared.
Several suggested that a bankruptcy filing, while perhaps not
imminent, is the likely outcome.
In a financial filing last year, LightSquared said it could
run out of money by the middle of this year.
"A bankruptcy Chapter 11 filing seems inevitable," said a
person with one of the hedge funds that owns some of
LightSquared's more than $1 billion in outstanding debt. The
person declined to be named because the situation is still fluid
with LightSquared.
Tim Farrar, a veteran industry analyst and principal at TMF
Associates, agreed but said a bankruptcy filing may not occur
immediately. "Investors don't have leverage to force a filing
right now," he said, adding that a final FCC ruling would
strengthen the hand of investors to force it.
The FCC announced its decision late on Tuesday, minutes
after the National Telecommunications and Information
Administration said LightSquared's network would interfere with
the Global Positioning System, vital to the military and with
civilian uses ranging from airline navigation to irrigation.
Many telecommunication analysts have said it will be
difficult for the financially-strapped company to either raise
additional financing or ever become profitable with just the
satellite-based portion of its network.
Its plan had been to build a high-speed wireless service so
it could tap into the massive demand for data on devices like
smartphones and tablet computers.
"We remain committed to finding a solution and believe that
if all the parties have that same level of commitment, a
solution can be found," LightSquared Chief Executive Sanjiv
Ahuja said in a statement without tipping the company's next
move.
HARBINGER SUFFERS
The fate of LightSquared also is critical investors in
Falcone's hedge fund, which once controlled $26 billion in
assets but is now down to about $4 billion. A little more than
half of Harbinger's money is tied-up in LightSquared and the
hedge fund is the company's single largest equity investor.
Last year, Harbinger, a fund known for its volatile returns
with years of big losses often following year of big gains, gave
up 47 percent of its value in large part because of a sharp
markdown on the value of the LightSquared investment.
Falcone, an expert in distressed investing whose well-timed
bet against the overheated housing market earned him a big
following in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry, still has a
prominent roster of investors. The list is said to include hedge
fund legend George Soros, who declined to comment on the
Falcone's current troubles.
For now, LightSquared's main business partner Sprint Nextel
is sticking to its plan to give the company until the
middle of next month to try and come up with a solution.
"We have an agreement with LightSquared that goes to March
15 to give LightSquared time to address the issues it's had with
the FCC," Sprint spokesman Bill White said.
Sprint and LightSquared already decided at the end of last
year to try and save money by shelving work on the network until
the situation was clearer.
If Sprint scuttles the deal it could mean money coming back
to LightSquared. "There is $65 million that would be returned to
LightSquared to reflect work that was paid for (but) not carried
out." White said.
LightSquared has argued that its network would help relieve
a national wireless capacity shortage, in line with FCC goals to
devote more airwaves to mobile services.
But the GPS interference and the FCC's subsequent decision
may pose too great an obstacle to overcome, analysts said.
"While we could not commit to saying that it is the 'end of
the road' for LightSquared, we believe it will be an extremely
tough slog for the company to show value in the spectrum it
holds," Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche wrote in a
research note.
OPTIONS AND ALTERNATIVES
One route would be for LightSquared to consider suing the
government if the FCC's final determination goes against the
company after the comment period ends March 1.
"The odds are against (LightSquared) in being able to
persuade the FCC that it is wrong," said Andrew Lipman, a
partner who heads law firm Bingham McCutchen's
telecommunications practice.
LightSquared would likely have to wait until the comment
period is over before it could sue the FCC and such a case would
likely take about nine months or more, the lawyer estimated.
Another way to deal with the GPS issues would be to arrange
a spectrum swap with another carrier or company, a person close
to LightSquared who is not authorized to speak publicly said.
A sale of LightSquared might also be possibility, one
investor in Falcone's fund and other industry analysts have
suggested, but they acknowledge that it might be tough to find a
buyer.
"Right now (LightSquared is) in a world of hurt and the
thing is it is toxic enough that no one wants to take it,"
said one telecommunications mergers and acquisitions expert who
could not speak about the matter publicly.
This person added that companies like AT&T and Verizon
have been interested in snapping up spectrum, but said
buying LightSquared would not be a desirable way to do so,
considering the complications around it.
The value of LightSquared's spectrum declines significantly
if it cannot be used for cellular services, analysts have said.
For Falcone, the regulatory set-back is the latest in a
string of problems dogging the 49-year old former Harvard hockey
star who grew up in rural Minnesota but now lives on Manhattan's
Upper East Side in a townhouse once owned by Penthouse
publisher Bob Guccione.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently warned
Falcone and some of his key lieutentants they face questions
over whether they might have engaged in improper trading.
Falcone has also faced investor anger over having failed to tell
them that he took a loan from the fund to pay his personal taxes
at a time they could not get their money out.