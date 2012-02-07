LightSquared asks FCC to set GPS receiver standard

Feb 7 Philip Falcone-backed telecom start-up LightSquared has asked the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to create new regulations aimed at avoiding interference disputes like the one it is involved in with Global Positioning System manufacturers.

LightSquared needs FCC approval before it can build its proposed high-speed wireless network but the project has been delayed by concerns that its service would interfere with crucial GPS devices using adjacent spectrum.

LightSquared, in a filing with the FCC on Tuesday, said the agency could avoid interference problems by setting technical standards for unlicensed GPS receivers so that signals would not leak into nearby spectrum bands.

The FCC did not immediately comment on the request.

Meanwhile LightSquared - into which Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners hedge fund has sunk more than $3 billion - is under time pressure to get on with its project. It says it has just several quarters worth of cash left and its network partner, Sprint Nextel, has given it a mid-March deadline for approval.

LightSquared has been engaged in a bitter battle with the GPS industry including companies such as Trimble over who should be responsible for eliminating interference problems that have been found in tests.

Jim Kirkland, general counsel for Trimble, a founding member of the Coalition to Save our GPS, said the LightSquared move was "too little, too late." Kirkland argued that LightSquared should instead have challenged the FCC when the regulator said in January 2011 that it would not be allowed to begin operations until it demonstrated that it would not interfere with GPS.

Before making its next decision on the issue, the FCC has said it will wait for a recommendation from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) which manages government use of spectrum.