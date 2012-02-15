UPDATE 2-FCC plans to suspend LightSquared's land network

* FCC proposes suspending ground-use of LightSquared's
spectrum
* NTIA says no immediate fix to interference woes
* Analysts say LightSquared likely to take FCC to court
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. communications
regulators dealt a severe blow on Tuesday to LightSquared's
plans to establish a high-speed wireless network, proposing to
withdraw authority for the land-based portion after government
experts said it would interfere with the GPS system.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it proposed
to suspend indefinitely LightSquared's authority to
transition its satellite spectrum to ground-based use.
The National Telecommunications and Information
Administration (NTIA), which manages military and government
spectrum use, said on Tuesday that LightSquared's planned
network would interfere with the global positioning system and
there was no practical way to immediately solve the problem.
In a letter to the FCC, the NTIA said its finding was based
on testing and analyses, as well as talks with LightSquared.
"If they can't develop terrestrial broadband services, then
they have to go back to the drawing board," said Roe Equity
Research analyst Kevin Roe.
Roe said LightSquared was not viable with only satellite
services given the money already spent and debt incurred to
start its ground network. He said he would not be surprised if
the company challenged the FCC ruling in court.
LightSquared has said the NTIA's assessment of its planned
network relied on flawed conclusions but was not immediately
available to respond to the FCC's action.
LightSquared intended to invest $14 billion over the next
eight years to build its network, which would sell wholesale
wireless services to companies which would then resell the
service under their own brand names.
But government testing found that the land-based portion of
the network would overpower the weaker signals received by
military and civilian GPS devices that serve purposes ranging
from guiding weapons to planting crops.
LightSquared has argued that any interference is a result of
poorly designed GPS receivers that GPS manufacturers should be
obliged to fix.
It spent more than $1 million on lobbying efforts in
Washington to try to gain approval for its wireless network, but
was engaged in an uphill battle as opponents including companies
such as Deere & Co, Delta Airlines and Trimble
Navigation Ltd pointed to safety and national security
risks associated with interference to GPS.
Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone has made a huge bet on the
startup wireless broadband company, sinking more than $3 billion
from his Harbinger Capital Partners hedge fund into
LightSquared.
Falcone told investors that his Harbinger Capital Partners
lost 46.6 percent last year after he dramatically marked down
the value of the LightSquared holdings in the fund, an investor
familiar with the matter said earlier in the month. A spokesman
for Falcone confirmed the losses.
LightSquared has said previously it has just several
quarters worth of cash left and its network partner, Sprint
Nextel, had given it a mid-March deadline for FCC
approval.
"With LightSquared set to run out of money in the near
future, it must now consider whether to file for bankruptcy and
preserve its resources for the inevitable litigation fights, or
continue pretending that all of its problems can be overcome
while its cash drains away," said Tim Farrar, an independent
satellite industry analyst.