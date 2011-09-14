REFILE-LightSquared says finds fix for GPS interference

(Refiles to correctly introduce executive in 2nd paragraph)
By Jasmin Melvin
Sept 14 U.S. broadband start-up LightSquared
said it had debunked criticism that high-precision global
positioning system devices cannot coexist alongside its planned
cellular network.
A LightSquared executive told reporters on Wednesday that
the company had partnered with a leader in GPS technology to
develop a prototype device that can provide the same precision
performance. He did not name the partner company.
"We have a proof of concept that uses current technology
and equipment that is available today and is affordable," Jeff
Carlisle, the company's executive vice president of regulatory
affairs and public policy, said on a conference call.
Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's start-up came under
fire after months of testing found its original plan for a
high-speed wireless network would interfere with GPS services.
Deployment of the cellular network depends on regulatory
approval from the Federal Communications Commission, which said
in a public notice on Tuesday that additional targeted testing
of LightSquared's proposal was needed to ensure GPS operations
would not be affected.
LightSquared in June unveiled a new plan for deploying its
network that uses a different block of wireless airwaves that
is farther away from the GPS band.
But the new plan did not address interference problems for
some high-precision GPS devices that need to be accurate within
centimeters for military, aviation, agriculture, construction,
surveying and other applications.
Carlisle said the new prototype receiver uses technology
that can be adapted to other devices and could be put into
commercial production within several months.
Falcone and investors in his Harbinger Capital Partners
hedge fund have gambled billions of dollars on the success of
LightSquared, making the fund the company's largest single
equity investor.
LightSquared intends to invest $14 billion over the next
eight years to build a wireless network, and aims to sell
wholesale wireless services to companies such as Best Buy Co
(BBY.N), which would then resell the service under their own
brand names.
The United States is facing a shortage of wireless
spectrum, threatening clogged networks with more dropped calls
and slower connection speeds for wireless customers.
LightSquared's national network could serve roughly 260
million people using satellites and land-based signals. The
interference issues have arisen over the land-based portion of
the network.
It has argued that the interference problems are not a
result of its signal bleeding into the GPS spectrum band.
Instead, Carlisle said, GPS manufacturers are failing to
use receivers that filter out interference from other bands,
and are not meeting a Department of Defense standard for the
operation of the GPS system.
Carlisle criticized GPS manufacturers' claims that the
interference concerns presented an insurmountable challenge.
"We are showing that the problem is solvable," he said.
Medley Global Advisors analyst Jeffrey Silva said there
appears to be a "work-around solution" for LightSquared's
problems but the company still faces heavy scrutiny from the
Pentagon and other federal agencies.
"Government user sign-off appears to be the key to
untangling LightSquared's dilemma," he said.
