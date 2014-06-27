版本:
BRIEF-Lightsquared reaches restructuring deal, lacks Charles Ergen's support - mediator

June 27 LightSquared LP : * Reaches restructuring supported by all creditors except charles ergen's

investment vehicle - court mediator * Mediator says restructuring "should be confirmable" without ergen's support -

court documents * Mediator says ergen did not participate in Lightsquared mediation in good

faith * Mediator says ergen "wasted the parties' and the mediator's time and

resources"
