RESEARCH ALERT-Lightstream Resources: CIBC cuts price target

Nov 22 Lightstream Resources Ltd : * CIBC cuts price target to C$8 from C$8.50; rating sector performer For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA