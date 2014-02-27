Light Tower Rentals seeks buyer; sale may fetch $700 mln-sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 27 Light Tower Rentals, which
provides rental equipment and services to the oil field
industry, is exploring a sale that may fetch around $700
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
The privately-held company, known as LTR, is working with
RBC Capital Markets to find a buyer, the people said on
Thursday, asking not to be named because the matter is not
public.
Representatives for LTR and RBC did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
LTR was founded in 1994 as a company renting lighting
equipment for use at oilfield job sites. In 2008, the company
took on Canadian financial firms Clairvest Group Inc and McKenna
Gale Capital as investors to fund expansion.
The company has around $85 million in annual earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and may be
sold for roughly 8 times that amount, the people familiar with
the matter said.
It joins a string of equipment rental companies that have
gone on the block over the past year.
Buyout firm Platinum Equity recently sold NESCO, which
provides fleet equipment rental services for electrical
transmission and distribution markets in North America, to
Energy Capital Partners.
In October, energy-focused buyout firm First Reserve Corp
bought TNT Crane & Rigging Inc from private equity owner Odyssey
Investment Partners LLC, in a deal estimated to be worth between
$700 million and $800 million.
Also on the block currently is NC Services Group, which
offers crane rental and heavy haul services for construction and
energy industries and is working with Goldman Sachs Group
to find a buyer.