S. Korea's LIG Insurance chooses Goldman Sachs to advise on stake sale

SEOUL Dec 19 South Korea's LIG Insurance Co Ltd has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc to advise on the sale of a controlling stake, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The stake - worth 381.6 billion won as of the Wednesday close of LIG's share price - plus a management premium could value the sale at around 500 billion to 600 billion won ($475.62 million to $570.75 million), local media reported on Thursday.

Largest shareholder Koo Bon-sang and other shareholders are considering selling 21 percent of the general insurer, LIG said in November in a regulatory filing.

Koo and other members of LIG's owning family are selling the stake to reimburse investors for losses sustained after buying debt issued by an affiliate construction company.
