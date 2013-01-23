版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四

RPT-BRIEF-Lignol gets Australian foreign investment review board approval

SYDNEY Jan 24 Jan 23 Lignol Energy Corp : * Receives Australian foreign investment review board approval to increase its investment in Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd * Says evaluating various opportunities to increase the value of its investment in Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd * Approval to increase ownership in arw beyond threshold for foreign ownership of 15 percent * Source text * Further company coverage

