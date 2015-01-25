DEALTALK-Hong Kong tycoon's M&A spree promises bumper year for Asia banks

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Jan 26 Li Ka-shing's hectic start to
2015 has meant record Asia M&A, loan and equity deals so far
this month - good news for investment bankers close to the
86-year-old Hong Kong tycoon's empire.
The brisk business - $108 billion of Asia M&A makes it the
best start to a year, according to Thomson Reuters data - raises
hopes that the Chinese Year of the Goat could bring a windfall
to a region that has been starved of fees.
Li's companies have single-handedly led the deal flurry.
Over the years, Goldman Sachs has emerged as Li's
favoured bank, pulling in an estimated $220 million in fees from
Li's two main companies Hutchison Whampoa and Cheung
Kong Holdings since 2000. That tops the $136 million
earned from Li by HSBC Holdings, traditionally Li's
go-to bank for financing deals with its dominant local presence
and a dedicated team to cover Li's companies. Bank of America
Corp earned $131 million.
As Asia's richest man steps up the pace of overseas M&A,
eyeing infrastructure, telecoms and retail businesses in Europe,
and cranks up a new aviation lease unit, bankers see yet more
deals. For banks, maintaining a close and strategic relationship
with Li, his son Victor and their trusted lieutenant Canning Fok
has become more critical as new advisers hover.
Bankers who have worked with Li and Fok say they are fair
fee-payers who offer the market rate for financial advice. That
makes it even more important to maintain close ties as Asian
clients are often reluctant to pay for M&A advice.
Sluggish deal flows and drawn-out negotiations can frustrate
banks in Asia, forcing some to rely just on initial public
offers of shares and follow-on share sales for revenue. In
contrast, Fok is known for the speed of his dealmaking.
"Everything they can do tomorrow, they want to do today. The
sense of urgency is just ... they always want to do things,"
said one individual who has worked on Li's deals.
BIG REVAMP
Li this month has overhauled his vast business empire
resulting in $47.7 billion worth of M&A, and has followed up
with three overseas bids, including last week's of $15.4 billion
for Telefonica's British O2 unit.
To finance these deals, Li is borrowing about $16 billion
from banks and issuing $600 million in equity, taking his total
deal volume to $83.4 billion, according to Reuters calculations.
If the O2 bid goes through, and the separate $3.8 billion
acquisition of British rolling stock operator Eversholt Rail, it
could be a sign that Goldman's grip on Li's dealmaking is
slipping.
HSBC and boutique advisory firm Moelis & Co clinched
the O2 mandate, while Royal Bank of Canada advised Li on
the Eversholt purchase. The Hutchison bid for O2 also revealed
something of a strategy shift, with Li willing to partner with
private equity to run the business.
FEE BONANZA
Li's companies are the fourth-biggest fee payers in Asia
over the past decade, Thomson Reuters data shows. State-owned
China National Petroleum Corp tops the list, followed
by BHP Billiton Ltd .
Bankers expect Li's deal flow to continue as the business
revamp provides Hutchison with an additional $7 billion in
firepower. "There's no dearth of funds. The restructure puts the
companies in an even stronger position," said a person familiar
with the Li family's thinking.
Some analysts say Hutchison's next stop for telecom
consolidation will be Italy, a market where Li has previously
tried but failed to strike a deal.
"If we can achieve consolidation on the right terms in
relation to any of our properties, we will be there," Frank
Sixt, Hutchison's group finance director said, when asked about
plans for Italy. "But it will be premature to raise
expectations," he added.
Bankers expect Li to eventually float his European telecoms
business The Three Group, and IPO bankers are preparing for a
potential listing of retail operation A.S. Watson over the next
two years. Temasek Holdings paid $5.7 billion last year
for a 24.9 percent stake in the business.
While there's money to be made working on Li's deals, it
doesn't come easily.
"These guys are very demanding. When they want something,
they want it now. That's the way they approach things," the
first individual said.
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Lawrence White;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)