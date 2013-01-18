Lilly drug chosen for US-sponsored Alzheimer's trial

Jan 18 U.S. researchers said they have selected
Eli Lilly and Co's experimental treatment solanezumab
for a federally sponsored study of whether Alzheimer's disease
can be slowed down or prevented among older patients who have
not yet developed significant memory problems.
The closely watched "A4" prevention study will select 1,000
participants aged 70 to 85 who have varying levels in their
brains of amyloid protein - believed to be a main cause of the
memory-robbing disease.
"This is the first time investigators will test an
amyloid-clearing drug in older individuals thought to be in the
pre-symptomatic stage of Alzheimer's disease," Brigham and
Women's Hospital said on Friday. The affiliate of Harvard
Medical School is helping coordinate the three-year study, which
could cost up to $100 million.