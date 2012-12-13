Lilly to stop rheumatoid arthritis drug trial due to lack of efficacy

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 13 Eli Lilly and Co said it will stop one of three late-stage trials of its rheumatoid arthritis drug tabalumab due to insufficient efficacy.
The decision was not based on safety concerns, and patients currently enrolled in other tabalumab rheumatoid arthritis studies will continue treatment, Lilly said.
The decision to stop the study, called FLEX-M, is expected to result in an after-tax charge of about 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: