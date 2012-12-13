版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 21:14 BJT

Lilly to stop rheumatoid arthritis drug trial due to lack of efficacy

Dec 13 Eli Lilly and Co said it will stop one of three late-stage trials of its rheumatoid arthritis drug tabalumab due to insufficient efficacy.

The decision was not based on safety concerns, and patients currently enrolled in other tabalumab rheumatoid arthritis studies will continue treatment, Lilly said.

The decision to stop the study, called FLEX-M, is expected to result in an after-tax charge of about 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐