2012年 7月 6日

Lilly gains extension on Cymbalta exclusivity

July 6 Eli Lilly & Co said on Friday that it gained six more months of U.S. exclusivity on its Cymbalta anti-depressant for conducting pediatric studies, extending Lilly's hold on the $4 billion-a-year drug until December 2013.

Drugmakers are frequently awarded six months of additional patent life on their medicines for conducting studies in children, an incentive U.S. lawmakers created because of a perceived lack of pediatric studies of medicines.

However, Lilly said that, based on the study results, it would not seek approval to expand use of Cymbalta for children. Cymbalta is approved in the United States only for use in adults 18 years and older, the company noted.

The extension of exclusivity on Cymbalta is a boost to Lilly as it grapples with the U.S. patent loss last October of its previous top-selling product, the Zyprexa anti-psychotic.

