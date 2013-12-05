UPDATE 2-Lilly depression drug fails late-stage trials

By Ransdell Pierson
Dec 5 Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday
it would not seek approval for edivoxetine, its experimental
drug to treat major depression, after it failed to meet its
primary goal in three late-stage trials.
Edivoxetine, a member of a family of medicines called
norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, was tested in combination
with a member of a widely used class of depression treatments
known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in each
of the three trials.
After eight weeks of treatment, the combination of drugs
that included edivoxetine did not prove superior to the SSRIs
alone, thereby failing the main goal of the studies.
The three trials enrolled patients with major depression who
had achieved only a partial response to treatments with SSRIs,
which include generic forms of Lilly's own Prozac (fluoxetine),
Pfizer Inc's Zoloft (sertraline) and GlaxoSmithKline's
Paxil (paroxetine).
"The lack of efficacy compared to SSRI alone in three
separate clinical trials means that Lilly will not proceed with
development of edivoxetine as an add-on treatment for
depression," David Ricks, president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, said
in a release.
The setback comes as the Indianapolis drug maker badly needs
new medicines to offset plunging sales of its Zyprexa
schizophrenia treatment which faces cheaper generics, and
looming patent expirations on its Cymbalta depression medicine
and Evista osteoporosis treatment.
Industry analysts had been hoping edivoxetine, which is a
derivative of Lilly's Strattera drug for attention deficit
disorder, would garner annual sales in the $200 million range by
2016, if approved, and grow from there.
But the depression drug has not been considered nearly as
important, or potentially lucrative, as other experimental drugs
being developed by Lilly, including treatments for Alzheimer's
disease.
Derica Rice, Lilly's chief financial officer, said despite
edivoxetine's failure the company remains on track to return to
revenue growth and see improved profit margins in 2015 and
beyond, after other drugs are introduced beginning next year to
help bolster sales.
Lilly shares were little changed at the market open.