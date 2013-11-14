Lilly to pump in $700 mln to boost insulin making capacity

Nov 14 Eli Lilly and Co said it will
invest more than $700 million to boost its insulin manufacturing
capacity in Puerto Rico, France, China and the United States.
The company's traditional stronghold has been its diabetes
treatments, but the sales of its drugs have been suffering due
to increasing competition from companies including Denmark's
Novo Nordisk.
Diabetes is increasingly becoming a hard-to-win battle
globally and, according to the International Diabetes
Federation, the number of people estimated to be living with the
disease soared to a new record of 382 million this year.
Lilly said on Thursday it will invest $350 million in China,
which already has the most diabetics globally and where the
number is expected to rise to 142.7 million in 2035 from 98.4
million.
Lilly also said it plans to invest $120 million in France
and $245 million in Puerto Rico and Indianapolis, Indiana to
expand its insulin-active-ingredient and delivery device
manufacturing.
The Indianapolis-based company has been cutting costs as
some of its top-selling medicines lost patent protection and a
slowing growth in emerging markets hurt results.
Shares of the company closed at $50.55 Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.