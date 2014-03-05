FDA spurns Lilly, Boehringer diabetes drug, cites factory problem

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 Eli Lilly and Co and partner Boehringer Ingelheim said U.S. regulators have declined to approve their experimental diabetes drug empagliflozin, citing previously observed deficiencies at a manufacturing facility where it would be made.
The drugmakers, in a joint release on Wednesday, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined that deficiencies at the Boehringer Ingelheim factory would have to be resolved before the product could be approved.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing