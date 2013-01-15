版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 16日 星期三 05:01 BJT

Lilly brain-plaque diagnostic approved in Europe

Jan 15 European health regulators on Tuesday approved Eli Lilly and Co's imaging agent used to detect brain plaques that are considered a possible cause of Alzheimer's disease.

It was approved in Europe for use in adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease and other causes of memory and reasoning problems.

The radioactive diagnostic called Amyvid, which is used in conjunction with Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging tests, was approved for use in the United States last April.

Amyvid can help detect beta-amyloid plaque build-up in the brain. The plaques, which have been associated with Alzheimer's disease, were previously only detectable through autopsy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐