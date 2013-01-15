Lilly brain-plaque diagnostic approved in Europe

Jan 15 European health regulators on Tuesday
approved Eli Lilly and Co's imaging agent used to detect
brain plaques that are considered a possible cause of
Alzheimer's disease.
It was approved in Europe for use in adult patients with
cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's
disease and other causes of memory and reasoning problems.
The radioactive diagnostic called Amyvid, which is used in
conjunction with Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging
tests, was approved for use in the United States last April.
Amyvid can help detect beta-amyloid plaque build-up in the
brain. The plaques, which have been associated with Alzheimer's
disease, were previously only detectable through autopsy.