U.S. FDA approves Eli Lilly drug for stomach cancer

April 21 U.S. health regulators on Monday
approved an Eli Lilly and Co drug to treat advanced
stomach cancer and a form of cancer in the area where the
esophagus joins the stomach.
The Food and Drug Administration said it has approved
ramucirumab for use in patients whose cancer cannot be
surgically removed or has spread following chemotherapy
treatment. It will be sold by Lilly under the brand name
Cyramza.
The drug, which works by blocking blood supplies that tumors
need to grow, had been considered one of the most important in
Lilly's developmental pipeline. Cowen and Co has forecast annual
Cyramza sales reaching $1 billion by 2019.
"Although the rates of stomach cancer in the United States
have decreased over the past 40 years, patients require new
treatment options, particularly when they no longer respond to
other therapies," Richard Pazdur, who oversees oncology products
in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a
statement.
An estimated 22,220 Americans will be diagnosed with stomach
cancer and 10,990 will die from the disease this year, according
to the National Cancer Institute.
