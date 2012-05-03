版本:
Pair arrested for $70 million heist of Lilly drugs

May 3 U.S. prosecutors in Connecticut on Thursday said two people were arrested for participating in the late-night break-in two years ago of a warehouse owned by drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co and the theft of more than $70 million in prescription drugs.

A spokesman for the Indianapolis drugmaker said neither of the suspects named in the indictment, Amaury Villa and Amed Villa, was a company employee.

