UPDATE 4-Eli Lilly profit drops, hurt by higher costs

* Q3 EPS, excluding items, $1.13, matching forecast
* Sales narrowly top expectations
* Warns of "severe decline" in Zyprexa sales
* Shares down 1 pct
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds CEO comments, shares)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 20 Eli Lilly (LLY.N), whose top-selling
schizophrenia drug will face cheaper generics this weekend,
said quarterly earnings fell due to higher expenses, and the
company's shares fell 1 percent.
While third-quarter profit matched Wall Street forecasts,
Lilly warned on Thursday that Zyprexa will face a "rapid and
severe decline" in revenue after the $4.5 billion-a-year
product on Sunday begins facing competition from cheaper
generics in the United States.
"Overall, a decent in-line quarter for the company, yet for
many investors it is the longer-term financial outlook that
matters, and here Lilly's outlook remains challenging," Sanford
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note.
Lilly reported third quarter earnings fell to $1.24
billion, or $1.11 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $1.18 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned $1.13 per share,
matching the average forecast of analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global company revenue rose 9 percent to $6.15 billion,
topping Wall Street expectations of $6.06 billion. Revenue
would have risen 5 percent if not for the weak dollar, which
raises the value of overseas sales.
Quarterly sales of Zyprexa, which last month lost patent
protection in most of Europe, fell 3 percent to $1.18 billion.
Two of Lilly's other top drugs are girding for their own
confrontations with generics. Its Cymbalta anti-depressant,
with $4 billion in annual sales, goes generic in mid-2013, and
generic forms of its Evista osteoporosis drug arrive in 2014.
Global sales of Cymbalta jumped 29 percent to $1.07 billion
in the quarter, while sales of Evista rose 5 percent to $270
million.
Zyprexa, Cymbalta and Evista, which together accounted for
41 percent of the company's third-quarter revenue, are expected
to lose three-fourths or more of their sales soon after the
generics become available.
Lilly has vowed to remain independent through the three
year-patent cliff, rather than merging with another big
drugmaker to cushion the generic blows. Instead, it may even
boost research spending through 2014 to produce a new crop of
drugs as its top-sellers fade from view.
"What's critical in this period is to be able to make the
investments in the (drug) pipeline," Chief Executive John
Lechleiter said in an interview.
Lechleiter said Lilly is putting its faith in scores of
drugs now winding their way through clinical trials. They
include experimental treatments for diabetes, Alzheimer's
disease, arthritis and lupus.
Lechleiter said growing sales of other Lilly brands will
help offset lost sales of Zyprexa -- including Strattera for
attention deficit disorder, impotence treatment Cialis and
Alimta for lung cancer.
Fast-growing sales of its drugs in Japan and in emerging
markets, as well as growing demand for its animal-health
products, will also help fill the revenue vacuum, he said.
Lilly said total operating expenses rose 10 percent in the
quarter, due in part to costs of a new diabetes-drug
collaboration with German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.
Research and development spending rose 5 percent to $1.28
billion, equivalent to almost 21 percent of total company
revenue.
But the company's tax rate fell sharply due to resolution
of an IRS audit, shoring up results. Aided by the lower taxes,
the Indianapolis drugmaker said it now expects a profit for
full-year 2011 of $4.30 to $4.35 per share, from its earlier
view of $4.25 to $4.35 per share. That would reflect a profit
decline of 8 percent to 9 percent from last year.
Shares of Lilly were down 1 percent in early afternoon
trading to $38.30.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Maureen Bavdek and Tim Dobbyn)