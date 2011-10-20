UPDATE 4-Eli Lilly profit drops, hurt by higher costs

* Q3 EPS, excluding items, $1.13, matching forecast

* Sales narrowly top expectations

* Warns of "severe decline" in Zyprexa sales

* Shares down 1 pct (Rewrites first paragraph, adds CEO comments, shares)

By Ransdell Pierson

Oct 20 Eli Lilly (LLY.N), whose top-selling schizophrenia drug will face cheaper generics this weekend, said quarterly earnings fell due to higher expenses, and the company's shares fell 1 percent.

While third-quarter profit matched Wall Street forecasts, Lilly warned on Thursday that Zyprexa will face a "rapid and severe decline" in revenue after the $4.5 billion-a-year product on Sunday begins facing competition from cheaper generics in the United States.

"Overall, a decent in-line quarter for the company, yet for many investors it is the longer-term financial outlook that matters, and here Lilly's outlook remains challenging," Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note.

Lilly reported third quarter earnings fell to $1.24 billion, or $1.11 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned $1.13 per share, matching the average forecast of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global company revenue rose 9 percent to $6.15 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $6.06 billion. Revenue would have risen 5 percent if not for the weak dollar, which raises the value of overseas sales.

Quarterly sales of Zyprexa, which last month lost patent protection in most of Europe, fell 3 percent to $1.18 billion.

Two of Lilly's other top drugs are girding for their own confrontations with generics. Its Cymbalta anti-depressant, with $4 billion in annual sales, goes generic in mid-2013, and generic forms of its Evista osteoporosis drug arrive in 2014.

Global sales of Cymbalta jumped 29 percent to $1.07 billion in the quarter, while sales of Evista rose 5 percent to $270 million.

Zyprexa, Cymbalta and Evista, which together accounted for 41 percent of the company's third-quarter revenue, are expected to lose three-fourths or more of their sales soon after the generics become available.

Lilly has vowed to remain independent through the three year-patent cliff, rather than merging with another big drugmaker to cushion the generic blows. Instead, it may even boost research spending through 2014 to produce a new crop of drugs as its top-sellers fade from view.

"What's critical in this period is to be able to make the investments in the (drug) pipeline," Chief Executive John Lechleiter said in an interview.

Lechleiter said Lilly is putting its faith in scores of drugs now winding their way through clinical trials. They include experimental treatments for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis and lupus.

Lechleiter said growing sales of other Lilly brands will help offset lost sales of Zyprexa -- including Strattera for attention deficit disorder, impotence treatment Cialis and Alimta for lung cancer.

Fast-growing sales of its drugs in Japan and in emerging markets, as well as growing demand for its animal-health products, will also help fill the revenue vacuum, he said.

Lilly said total operating expenses rose 10 percent in the quarter, due in part to costs of a new diabetes-drug collaboration with German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim. Research and development spending rose 5 percent to $1.28 billion, equivalent to almost 21 percent of total company revenue.

But the company's tax rate fell sharply due to resolution of an IRS audit, shoring up results. Aided by the lower taxes, the Indianapolis drugmaker said it now expects a profit for full-year 2011 of $4.30 to $4.35 per share, from its earlier view of $4.25 to $4.35 per share. That would reflect a profit decline of 8 percent to 9 percent from last year.

Shares of Lilly were down 1 percent in early afternoon trading to $38.30. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek and Tim Dobbyn)