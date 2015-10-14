Lilly pill trumps Humira in arthritis study

Oct 14 Eli Lilly and Co's experimental
pill for rheumatoid arthritis proved superior to Abbvie Inc's
leading injectable Humira treatment in a large study,
which analysts said could prod them to raise sales forecasts for
the medicine.
Lilly said on Wednesday it was the first study to show that
a once-daily oral treatment was superior to $13 billion-a-year
Humira, the world's best-selling drug, in improving signs and
symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.
It was the fourth successful late-stage trial for Lilly's
medicine, called baricitinib, which it is developing in
partnership with Incyte Corp.
"What is disclosed is quite impressive - about as good an
outcome as Lilly could hope for," Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim
Anderson said in a research note.
Baricitinib works through a similar mechanism as Pfizer
Inc's approved twice-daily Xeljanz pill for rheumatoid
arthritis, by blocking proteins called Janus kinases that cause
inflammation. Xeljanz, with annual sales of $500 million, has
not yet become the blockbuster product Wall Street had hoped,
when it was approved in 2012.
If approved, baricitinib could achieve annual sales of $831
million by 2020, Anderson said, adding he may raise his forecast
as more data is made public. Incyte would collect a royalty of
about 20 percent on sales, he added.
Baricitinib met its primary goal in the latest study by
proving superior to placebo after 12 weeks, as judged by its
ability to produce at least a 20 percent improvement in disease
severity.
In another arm of the trial, baricitinib at 12 weeks was
superior to Humira on key secondary objectives related to the
number of patients achieving at least 20 percent improvement, as
well as in improvement based upon another standard arthritis
measure called a DAS28-hsCRP score.
Moreover, after 24 weeks of treatment, baricitinib was shown
to be better than placebo at preventing further structural joint
damage, Lilly said.
Treatment benefits on all measures continued through a full
year of therapy, Lilly said. Lilly plans to release full data at
a November scientific meeting.
Analysts said more data is needed, including how many
patients achieved 50 percent or 70 percent reductions in disease
severity.
The number of serious side effects seen with baricitinib
were similar to placebo, while those taking Humira had fewer
side effects than placebo. Serious infection rates were similar
in all patient groups, Lilly said.
Shares of Lilly were down 0.3 percent in morning trading,
while those of Incyte rose 5 percent.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)