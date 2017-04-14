U.S. FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly and Incyte arthritis drug Olumiant

WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for
rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and
partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.
The U.S. FDA indicated that additional clinical data was
needed to determine the most appropriate doses of the drug,
Olumiant, known also as baricitinib, and to further characterize
safety concerns across treatment arms.
The FDA's request for additional data possibly means more
than a year's delay for this important product for both
companies, and represents a break for other drugmakers who were
expected to face tough competition from Olumiant.
Approval of the drug could have introduced a significant new
competitor to a lucrative market that includes Pfizer Inc's
Xeljanz, AbbVie Inc's Humira and Amgen Inc's
Enbrel.
More than 23 million people worldwide suffer from rheumatoid
arthritis. Current treatments include non-steroidal
anti-inflammatory drugs as well as older drugs such as
methotrexate.
Olumiant is a once-daily pill in a class of drugs known as
Jak inhibitors that includes twice-daily Xeljanz, which
generated global sales in 2016 of $927 million.
Jak inhibitors block enzymes known as Janus kinases that
cause inflammation. Analysts were expecting Olumiant to generate
$1.7 billion in annual sales by 2023 according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Olumiant appears to have a better safety profile than
Pfizer's Xeljanz and would have been preferred by doctors on an
approval by the FDA, according to Barclays analyst Geoff
Meacham.
A survey of high prescribing rheumatologists conducted by
Barclays found that 62 percent found Olumiant preferable to
Xeljanz.
Jak inhibitors compete with injected biologics, including
top-selling Humira, which in 2016 generated global sales of more
than $16 billion. Enbrel generated sales of nearly $6 billion.
Lilly said on Friday it was reaffirming its financial
forecast for 2017 and its mid-term outlook for the remainder of
the decade.
Incyte said it would evaluate the impact of the FDA's
response on its previously issued milestone and research and
development expense forecast for 2017, and would provide an
update on its first-quarter earnings call.
An approval of Olumiant would have triggered a milestone
payment to Incyte of $100 million. Incyte would also have
received additional sales-based milestone payments and
royalties.
Data from a key late-stage trial known as RA-BEAM showed
that patients taking baricitinib fared better than those taking
either a placebo or Humira, which is injected once a week or
once every other week. Overall efficacy was shown across four
late-stage clinical trials.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)