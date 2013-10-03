CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Lilly says it must cut costs to meet goals; shares fall

(Corrects in second to last paragraph that dulaglutide is an
injectable drug, not a pill)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 3 Eli Lilly and Co, which is trying
to rebound from painful patent expirations on its medicines,
said on Thursday that it would have to cut costs to achieve its
financial goals through 2014.
Shares of the U.S. drugmaker fell more than 3 percent even
though it also said it would buy back $5 billion of its stock
over time.
Lilly said slowing growth in emerging markets and the
devaluation of Japan's yen were hurting its results. These
"headwinds" will make it challenging for the company to meet its
minimum revenue goal of $20 billion in 2014, Chief Financial
Officer Derica Rice said.
Rice said Lilly was looking for ways to reach the revenue
goal and would reduce costs to meet its objectives of at least
$3 billion in annual net income and $4 billion in operating cash
flow through 2014.
Lilly is counting on approvals in the next year for new
treatments for diabetes and cancer, and for the drugs to expand
its profit margins after 2014.
"One of the most important questions on investors' minds
around the margin expansion guidance is: Will Lilly hit this
guidance even if the (drug) pipeline largely fails?" ISI Group
analyst Mark Schoenebaum said.
Lilly's revenue and profits have tumbled since 2011 due to
the loss of patent protection on its Zyprexa schizophrenia
treatment and other drugs.
Many analysts in recent years had hoped Lilly would restore
earnings growth by merging with another large drugmaker, but the
Indianapolis company has vowed to remain independent and to
bounce back by introducing important new products.
Revenue and earnings have begun to improve this year, but
will plunge again after Lilly's $6 billion-a-year Cymbalta
depression treatment goes generic in December. The picture
worsens in 2014, when blockbuster osteoporosis drug Evista loses
patent protection.
Lilly officials are meeting with industry analysts on
Thursday to review the company's medicines, including
experimental treatments for a wide range of diseases.
Analysts on average expect Lilly's earnings before special
items to drop 33 percent to $2.77 per share in 2014 from an
estimated $4.14 this year.
Rice said analysts might be underestimating the impact of
the Cymbalta and Evista patent expirations on profit margins.
But he said the forecasts also might overstate Lilly's likely
tax rate and not fully reflect the company's ability to reduce
operating expenses. Lilly will provide its own specific 2014
earnings forecasts in January.
PRODUCT PIPELINE
The company's experimental drugs include ramucirumab, which
Lilly believes could become a new standard of care for stomach
cancer, and necitumumab, which may be the first biotech
treatment for the squamous form of lung cancer.
Both cancer drugs came from Lilly's acquisition in 2008 of
ImClone Systems Inc and have prolonged lives of patients in
clinical trials.
Lilly is placing most of its bets on new cancer drugs, with
two dozen experimental compounds in various stages of testing.
It is also testing a number of treatments for Alzheimer's
disease, after two have failed.
Diabetes drugs have been a strong suit for Lilly over the
past decade, but their sales have suffered because of rival
products, including insulins from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
.
Lilly earlier this year asked U.S. and European regulators
to approve two new diabetes treatments. One, a once-weekly
injectable drug called dulaglutide that is a so-called GLP-1
agonist, would compete with similar drugs sold by Novo Nordisk
and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Another, called empaglifozin,
is a member of an emerging new family of oral treatments called
SGLT2 inhibitors that remove excess blood sugar through the
urine.
Shares of Lilly were down 3.5 percent at $48.79 in morning
trading.
(Additional reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn)