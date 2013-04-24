Lilly profit beats forecast

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings, helped by sales of its treatments for diabetes, depression and lung cancer.
The company said it had net income of $1.55 billion, or $1.42 per share. That compared with $1.01 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ