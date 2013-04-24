版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 18:39 BJT

Lilly profit beats forecast

April 24 Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings, helped by sales of its treatments for diabetes, depression and lung cancer.

The company said it had net income of $1.55 billion, or $1.42 per share. That compared with $1.01 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐