Lilly stops development of rheumatoid arthritis drug

Feb 7 Eli Lilly and Co said it would
stop developing its experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug
tabalumab, nearly two months after data from a late-stage trial
showed the drug was unlikely to prove effective.
The trial, one of the three late-stage trials planned for
the drug, was testing tabalumab in patients with
moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis who had an inadequate
response to initial treatment.
Lilly conducted another analysis before stopping all ongoing
mid- and late-stage trials of the drug.
The decision is expected to result in a first-quarter charge
of about $50 million. However, the company's financial forecast
for 2013 remained unchanged.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that causes
inflammation and damage to the joints and surrounding tissues.
An estimated 1.3 million people in the United States have
rheumatoid arthritis, according to advocacy group Arthritis
Foundation.
Tabalumab will continue to be tested in late-stage
development as a treatment for the autoimmune disorder called
systemic lupus erythematosus, and in mid-stage development for
multiple myeloma.
Lilly shares were down marginally at $53.79 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.