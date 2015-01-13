Lilly to test combinations with Merck, Bristol-Myers' cancer drugs

Jan 13 Eli Lilly & Co signed two
separate deals with Merck & Co Inc and Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co to test combinations of its cancer treatments
with two recently approved therapies that belong to a promising
new class of drugs.
Lilly will test its treatments - approved and experimental -
in combination with PD-1 inhibitors Keytruda and Opdivo.
The treatments are designed to help the body's own immune
system fight cancer by blocking a protein called Programmed
Death receptor (PD-1).
Bristol-Myers' Opdivo was approved by the U.S. Food and
Drugs Administration on Dec. 22.
Merck's Keytruda was approved by the FDA on Sept. 4. It is
also being tested as a treatment for a form of lung cancer.
The deal signed with Merck will cover three studies of
Keytruda with Lilly's two approved cancer drugs and one
experimental treatment, the companies said.
Lilly will conduct two out of the three studies planned with
Keytruda.
Lilly will test a combination of its experimental drug,
galunisertib, and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)