Lilly migraine treatment meets main goal in late-stage studies

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its experimental migraine treatment met the main goal of reducing the number of monthly migraine headache days compared to a placebo in three late-stage studies.
Lilly will submit a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the drug, galcanezumab, in the second half of 2017.
Galcanezumab was being tested in patients with episodic migraine and chronic migraine. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project