UPDATE 2-Lilly migraine treatment meets main goal in late-stage studies

May 12 Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday
patients with episodic and chronic migraine reported fewer
debilitating headaches after using the drugmaker's experimental
drug compared to those on placebo.
About 40 million Americans suffer from migraines, and the
disease costs the United States about $36 billion annually in
healthcare and lost productivity, according to the Migraine
Research Foundation.
However, few effective treatments to manage such episodes of
throbbing pain are currently available.
Lilly's galcanezumab is among three other drugs racing to
capture the 13 million patient population afflicted with a
severe form of the condition.
Like rival treatments from Amgen Inc, Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Alder
Biopharmaceuticals Inc, galcanezumab targets a protein
associated with pain signaling called CGRP.
Berenberg analyst Laura Sutcliffe noted that although the
full data set has not been revealed yet, Friday's news is good,
adding that Lilly is on track to be a leader in the headache
space.
Lilly bought CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc earlier this year
for about $960 million, adding heft to its migraine portfolio
and positioning itself to capture a bigger slice of the largely
under-treated market.
The earlier-than-anticipated trial results on Friday mean
that Lilly has closed the gap slightly to race-leaders Amgen and
Novartis, Sutcliffe said in a client note.
Berenberg expects Lilly's drug to bring in global sales of
$1.10 billion by 2022.
Amgen Inc and Novartis said in November its migraine drug
met the main goal of a late-stage study.
Lilly said it would submit a marketing application to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment — which was
being tested in patients with episodic and chronic migraine in
two doses — in the second half of 2017.
Patients with chronic migraine getting once monthly 120 mg
doses experienced a reduction of 4.8 days from baseline in
monthly migraine days, while those on 240 mg experienced
reduction of 4.6 days, Lilly said.
Those in the placebo arm experienced a 2.7-days reduction.
The patients in the late-stage study for chronic migraine had an
average of 19.4 migraine headache days per month at baseline.
The company is also evaluating galcanezumab for the
treatment of cluster headache, with late-stage study results
expected in 2018.
Analysts expectations, on average, are for galcanezumab to
generate sales of about $471.7 million by 2022, according to
data from Clarivate Analytics.
