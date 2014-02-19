版本:
Lilly lung cancer drug improves survival in late-stage trial

Feb 19 Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental lung cancer drug significantly improved patient survival rates compared to a placebo in a late-stage trial.

The trial also showed that the drug, ramucirumab, improved survival rates without the cancer worsening.

The trial compared a combination of ramucirumab and a common chemotherapy drug docetaxel with a combination of a placebo and docetaxel in treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Lilly shares rose 3 percent to $57 in premarket trade on Wednesday.
